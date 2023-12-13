Dearborn weighs changes to food truck ordinance, including where they operate

Dearborn is weighing changes to its food truck rules with the city council considering improvements to its licensing process while updating where the mobile eateries can operate.

The city's popular food truck scene is a draw for tourists, but at times a nuisance for locals who have complained of loud noises and air pollution from the trucks while they operate. An ordinance introduced by the Dearborn mayor received its first reading in front of city leaders Tuesday night.

The council decided to separate the proposed changes into two future discussions; one dealing with streamlining the process of securing a license to operate a food truck, and another to regulate where the trucks may operate.

The issue of where city food truck locations will be taken up early next year. Councilman Mustapha Hammoud proposed taking up the subject in March.

"I think everybody's pretty much on notice of the direction that we're heading," he said during Tuesday's meeting.

The proposed changes include requiring the food truck operator to sign a statement holding the city harmless of any property damage, increasing the liability insurance a licensee must have from $100,000 to $1 million, mandated inspection of the food truck's generator, and waste removal.