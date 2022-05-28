Decomposing body found in Flint shed after foul odor smelled

An investigation is underway after a decomposing body was found in a shed Thursday in Flint.

Michigan State Police said Flint officers responded to the 2000 block of Ferris Avenue and found the body after a foul odor was reported around 9 p.m.

Police said the only known information is that the body was a man. An autopsy is pending.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Flint Major Case Unit D/Tpr. Justin Clarke at 810-252-0012 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL, P3TIPS mobile app, or CrimeStoppersofFlint.com