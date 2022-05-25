Suspect in custody after missing 76-year-old Detroit man found dead in trash can behind his home

article

A suspect Detroit police believe killed a 76-year-old man and dumped his body in a trash can is in custody.

The suspect was arrested Tuesday in connection with the murder of Walter Dansby.

Dansby was last seen in late January at his home on Gable Street.

Neighbors noticed a smell of decomposition and called police Saturday. Officers found Dansby's body in a trash can behind the home Tuesday.

According to sources, he had a blanket wrapped around his hands.

Detroit Police Commander Michael McGinnis said tips led them to the suspect.

"The community came forward for us," he said.

The suspect is being interviewed by police as the investigation continues.