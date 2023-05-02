Dee Warner disappearance: Detectives search Lenawee County properties

article

Michigan State Police detectives are searching Lenawee County properties Tuesday as they continue to look for Dee Warner.

Police did not specify where the properties are located or what led them to them, but said they would provide updates, if any.

Warner, 54, was last seen at her home on Munger Road in Franklin Township on April 24, 2021.

Since her disappearance, investigators have searched numerous areas with no sign of Warner.

Investigators search for Dee Warner on Oct. 11, 2021.

In March 2022, a task force was formed to help look for Warner. Then, in August of last year the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office asked MSP to take over the case.

Warner, who is white, is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, and has green eyes. When she disappeared, she weighed 140 pounds and had blonde hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MSP tip line at 855-MICHTIP (855-642-4847), and or www.michigan.gov/MICHTIP.