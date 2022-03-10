Task force created to help search for Michigan woman who disappeared nearly a year ago

article

Authorities are still looking for a Lenawee County woman who disappeared last year.

A task force has been created to help with the search for Dee Warner. The 52-year-old woman was last seen at her home on Munger Road in Franklin Township on April 24, 2021.

The search for Warner has included the use of K9s and ground sonar at her rural property.

Investigators search for Dee Warner on Oct. 11, 2021.

According to the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office, authorities met with Warner's family Wednesday to provide them with an investigation update and tell them about the new task force.

The sheriff's office did not share what the investigation update was, but it said the task force would speak with Warner's family, review the timeline of her disappearance, and discuss future steps. The task force has also executed search warrants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Greca at 517-264-5364.