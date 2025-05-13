Dee Warner murder: Charges dropped against step-son, Jaron Warner

The Brief The step-son to Dee Warner has had all charges dropped in murder case. Jaron Dale Warner, Dee Warner's husband's son, was arraigned on charges of tampering with evidence and accessory after the fact. His court date has also been canceled.



Jaron Dale Warner, who was facing charges in the death of his step-mom, Dee Warner, has had all charges dropped, according to court documents.

What they're saying:

In March, Jaron Warner was arraigned on charges of tampering with evidence and accessory after the fact to a felony. The 28-year-old Tecumseh man was arraigned in Lenawee County and given a bond of $125,000.

On May 13, Jaron Warner had all charges against him dropped and is no longer scheduled for his hearing on Friday.

The backstory:

Dee Warner, 52, lived in Franklin Township and went missing on April 24, 2021 – after last being seen at her Munger Road home.

In 2024 her husband Dale Warner was ordered to stand trial in the case on charges of homicide and tampering with evidence, even without the presence of a body.

But in August 2024, MSP discovered remains on property owned by Dale Warner found to be the missing grandmother in an anhydrous ammonia tank on her husband's farm.

What's next:

Dale Warner is set to stand trial on Sept. 2, 2025.