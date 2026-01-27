Dee Warner murder: Jury selection begins for husband accused of killing Lenawee County woman

article

The Brief Jury selection for Dale Warner's trial begins this week. Dale is accused of murdering his 52-year-old wife, Dee Warner, in 2021. Dee's body was found on Dale's property in 2024, authorities said.



Jury selection begins Tuesday for Dale Warner, a Lenawee County man accused of murdering his wife, Dee, in 2021.

Dee Warner, 52, was reported missing in April 2021. In 2023, her husband was arrested and charged with murder before her body was even found. The following year, police found Dee's body in an anhydrous ammonia tank on her husband's farm.

The backstory:

Despite extensive searches of the property surrounding Dee's Munger Road home in Franklin Township, it took years for her body to be found.

Even without a body, Dale was arrested in November 2023, and charged with tampering with evidence and murder.

Attorney Todd Flood said that in order for that to happen, a declaration of death trial was held.

"During that timeframe, Dale knew where the body was, knew how he strangled her," Flood said. "We had to have a judge and a trial to show that she in fact was dead and not just missing."

In August 2024, Michigan State Police discovered remains on property owned by Dale found to be the missing grandmother.

Featured article

Dig deeper:

Last March, Dee's 28-year-old stepson was charged with tampering with evidence and accessory after the fact to a felony, but those charges were later dropped.

Details surrounding what led to the charges and the subsequent dismissal of them are unclear.