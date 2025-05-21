Dee Warner murder: Update expected in Lenawee County woman's disappearance, death

The Brief Dee Warner's family and their attorney will provide an update on the case Wednesday morning. Warner was reported missing in 2021, and her body was found on her husband's property in 2024. Her husband, Dale, is headed to trial for murder.



A week after charges against her stepson were dropped, an update about the disappearance and murder of Dee Warner is expected Wednesday.

Warner's children and their attorney, Todd Flood, will hold a press conference with the update at 11 a.m.

Watch the press conference live above.

Dee Warner

The backstory:

Warner, from Lenawee County, was reported missing in April 2021. Despite extensive searches of the property surrounding her Munger Road home in Franklin Township, it took years for her body to be found.

Even without a body, her husband, Dale Warner, was arrested in November 2023, and charged with tampering with evidence and murder.

In August 2024, Michigan State Police discovered remains on property owned by Dale Warner found to be the missing grandmother in an anhydrous ammonia tank on her husband's farm.

Dig deeper:

A second person, Dee Warner's stepson, 28-year-old Jaron Warner, was charged with tampering with evidence and accessory after the fact to a felony. However, all charges were dropped last week.

What's next:

Dale Warner is set to stand trial on Sept. 2.