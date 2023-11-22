Dee Warner's husband charged in murder • Why Barry Sanders retired • Pool builder's legal trouble rises

It's been two-and-a-half years since Dee Warner was last seen at her home in Franklin Township in Lenawee County. That was April 24, 2021.

Since her disappearance, her husband has been considered a person of interest in her disappearance and murder. However, her body has never been found despite investigators searching numerous areas and using tactics such as K9-led efforts, and ground sonar.

This holiday week, Dee's husband, Dale Warner, was charged with her murder and tampering with evidence.

Dee's brother, Gregg Hardy, has been waiting for this news for a long time, he said. He has always suspected Dale based on allegations of past abuse.

The arrest is "a big step," Hardy said. "An important step, but not the final step."

Since Dee's body is still missing, the former prosecutor would not move the case forward – until now.

Dale Warner will be arraigned Wednesday morning in Lenawee County.

Why Barry Sanders retired

Where were you when Barry Sanders decided to step away from his Hall of Fame career? Many Lions fans old enough to remember that day may be able to talk about the shock when they learned Detroit's star player wasn't coming back.

It's been almost 25 years since the best running back in the NFL shocked the sports world with his decision to step away while at the top of his game. Why he did it remained a mystery to most – until now.

It's led to speculation and conjecture but now, directly from Sanders, we know why he stepped away at his prime – and it's not all that different from what he first said in 1999.

"For me, just that thing that drove me to play, which is that passion, just wasn't there," Sanders said in the documentary. "There was nothing really left to play for. I didn't see us as any kind of a serious Super Bowl contender. ... I felt like I was making a pretty clear decision. I just felt like, in my mind, this is pretty much it."

Sanders made the statement in a 90-minute Amazon Prime documentary "Bye Bye Barry".

In 1998, the Lions went 5-11 and had parted ways with the stars that surrounded Sanders during his first few seasons.

The bright light from 1991 when the Lions last won a playoff game was starting to dim and playoff hopes – let alone Super Bowl aspirations – were dwindling faster than Barry could make a defender miss.

"You go to war and go to battle with those guys, you form a bond, obviously," Sanders said. "Some of the guys that they may have brought in to replace those guys were just not the same, but you've got to take the field with the guys you practice with. ... Had that group been able to stay together, somehow, we definitely could have done much better and definitely would have won some playoff games."

Bad pool builder - and his attorney - face flood of legal trouble

Brandon Heitmann, the pool-building-bum, has been arrested again.

A lot has happened since Rob Wolchelk did his first story on Brandon just three months ago.

Heitmann runs a company called Exigent. Brandon liked to brag a lot about his success, showing off fancy cars and vacations.



This influencer had a fancy website filled with videos, a get-rich-quick podcast and even his own school you could attend to achieve success as a builder like him, called "The Heitmann Academy."

The problem is, Heitmann wasn't too good at putting in pools. He may have billed himself as a super-rich contractor, but he didn't even have a contractor's license.

We tried catching up with Heitmann on the streets and in court but he refused – as did his attorney.

Heitmann, himself facing charges in Macomb County, did his walk of shame in silence as Wolchek tried to question him - and then his lawyer got lippy. It was not the brightest move since Wolchek knew this guy was facing his own criminal charges.

Now his attorney Glenn Franklin is looking at jail time after a conviction of conspiracy to commit wire fraud earlier this month.

His attorney believes the conviction will be set aside.

The Macomb County prosecutor says he's going hard after cheating contractors.

Troy Police shoot suspect driving towards officers

A suspect was shot Tuesday evening as Troy Police were trying to stop a stolen SUV out of Southfield and the driver pointed the car towards an officer and drove towards him.

According to Troy Police, they were trying to stop a stolen car on East Big Beaver around 4 p.m. on Tuesday. The car was reported stolen from Southfield and a license plate reader in Troy picked up the plate. An officer tried to stop the car but the driver refused.

When police tried to box in the SUV, the suspect used the vehicle as a weapon to drive into the officers.

The suspect was driving towards a police officer on-foot, said Troy police Capt. Josh Jones, when the officer shot at the suspect several times. The suspect was hit at least once and stopping the vehicle.

The suspect is in stable condition at the hospital and police are still investigating.

Daily Forecast

The rain is gone and we're looking at a nice, dry Thanksgiving. But it's about to get chilly!

Israel, Hamas agree on truce to free hostages in swap, raising hopes of halting war

Israel and Hamas agreed to a four-day cease-fire in the war in Gaza — a breakthrough that will facilitate the release of dozens of hostages held by militants as well as Palestinians imprisoned by Israel, and bring a large influx of aid to the besieged territory, officials said Wednesday.

The truce raised hopes of eventually winding down the war, which was triggered by Hamas' Oct. 7 rampage into southern Israel. Now in its seventh week, the conflict has leveled vast swaths of Gaza, fueled a surge of violence in the occupied West Bank, and stirred fears of a wider conflagration across the Middle East.

The announcement capped weeks of indirect Qatari-led negotiations between Israel and Hamas, an Islamic militant group that seized Gaza from the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority in 2007 and has governed it since. The United States and Egypt were also involved in stop-and-go talks to free some of the roughly 240 hostages captured by Hamas and other militants during their Oct. 7 raid.