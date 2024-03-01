Expand / Collapse search

Deja Vu Showgirls in Ypsilanti reopening nearly 4 years after fire

By Amber Ainsworth
Ypsilanti
FOX 2 Detroit
Deja Vu Showgirls club when it was closed in December 2020. (Amber Ainsworth/FOX 2)

YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - An adult entertainment club in Ypsilanti reopens Friday night, nearly four years after a fire.

The fire in the summer of 2020 damaged Deja Vu Showgirls while the club was closed during the Covid pandemic. The owners of Deja Vu negotiated during a back-and-forth legal battle with the city as the building was repaired and upgraded due to issues found after the fire.

According to Deja Vu, the building on Washington underwent a complete remodel while it was closed. 

"After an almost four-year closure, we are excited to unveil the newly reimagined Deja Vu Showgirls which has been a fixture in the city of Ypsilanti for over 40 years," the club's general manger Holly Johnson said in a press release. "Nearly all of our previously contracted staff and entertainers plan on returning and we are excited to bring close to 100 new jobs to Downtown Ypsilanti."

Deja Vu will have a soft opening at 8 p.m. Friday before its grand opening on April 12. 

