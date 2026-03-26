'Demonic force:' Death of Na’Ziyah Harris' killer has family worried her body won't be found

The Brief Jarvis Butts was sentenced just two weeks ago for killing 13-year-old Na’Ziyah Harris, whose body was never found. Now that he’s dead, the family is worried they’ll never find her remains. They’ve been searching since 2024, when she went missing. She was believed to be pregnant with his child.



A serial child rapist and murderer was found dead in his jail cell on Thursday.

Jarvis Butts was sentenced just two weeks ago for killing 13-year-old Na’Ziyah Harris, whose body was never found.

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Now that he’s dead, the family is worried they’ll never find her remains. They’ve been searching since 2024, when she went missing.

"I think it was a bit of a cowardly way out, but he made his bed so he has to lay in it," said Roxy, the victim's cousin.

There were no tears from the family of Na’Ziyah Harris upon learning that Butts was found dead in his jail cell Thursday in a Jackson prison. The Michigan Department of Corrections tells FOX 2 his death is being reported as a suicide.

"I feel like we still didn’t get answers for Na’Ziyah. I feel like there were still unanswered questions about the case," said Roxy.

Part of Butts’ plea was that he had to reveal where he dumped Na’Ziyah’s body on that winter's day back in 2024 after she got off the school bus. She was believed to be pregnant with his child.

Community activist Tamara Liberty-Smith, who has been on this case since the beginning, says there’s a trail of trauma left behind by Butts and anyone who covered for him over the years.

"Just saying you threw her in the river isn’t good enough," said Tamara. "With a plea, you give us something, we give you this, and we didn’t get that. And the community is very angry about that."

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Butts' history of raping children spans more than a decade, involving victims as young as four years old, even within his own family.

"Hopefully, all victims can get the resources that’s needed so that chain will be broken, and this demonic force does not continue," said Tamara.

The latest, most substantial lead as to where Na’Ziyah’s body might be is that she was dumped in the Rouge River off 7 Mile in Detroit.

Detroit police say even with this update, their work is not done, and they will continue to follow leads to find her body.