Demonstrators hold vigil after deadly shooting outside Foot Locker in Eastpointe

The Brief Two weeks after a quadruple shooting left 2 dead outside a Foot Locker in Eastpointe, a vigil was held. Community and faith leaders gathered outside a church in nearby Harper Woods Friday. A walk was held down to the shooting scene with a vigil and plea to stop the violence was planned.



It has been two weeks since the deadly quadruple shooting. Violence has ramped up in the area near Eight Mile and Kelly.

The backstory:

The Eastpointe shooting left two victims dead and two others wounded, with two suspects charged - Lakylia Taylor, 19, and Dejuan Jermaine Taylor, 21.

On Friday community and religious leaders, and multiple police departments gathered for a community prayer walk in front of Rhema International Church in nearby Harper Woods.

The shooting scene was sparked by two groups of people who got into an argument which police say escalated.

Lakylia Taylor (Macomb County Jail)

Lakylia Taylor claimed self-defense but police and prosecutors say that was simply not the case. She is being held without bond at the Wayne County Jail.

Dejuan Taylor (Macomb County Jail)

Meanwhile, another situation just six days later, right down the street from that Foot Locker, a man driving down the road in the middle of the day was shot. He is still listed in critical condition and survived that incident.

It is not known if he was targeted or if this was some kind of random act.

Bishop Eric Lloyd from Rhema International Church spoke about the rash of incidents.

"We are coming together saying enough is enough," he said. "We are tired of the violence. We are tired of the shootings. We are tired of innocent people dying. We are tired even of the road rage. Enough is enough.

"We are coming together as one unit for change."

The march is expected to go down the street with police blocking traffic. The demonstrators plan to march down to outside the Foot Locker where a prayer vigil will be held.