Deputies looking for owner of horse found dead, dumped in West Michigan

article

Authorities are trying to find the owner of a horse after its body was found dumped in West Michigan.

Allegan County Animal Control was notified of the horse found in the area of 112th Avenue and 46th Street in Valley Township.

The Allegan County Sheriff's Office and animal control are searching for the horse's owner and information about what happened.

(Photo: Allegan County Sheriff's Office)

People with information are asked to call animal control at 269-673-0519 or Deputy Jim Kimber at 269-673-0500, ext 4319.

Read more stories from around Michigan here.