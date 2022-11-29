Deputies searching for homeless Pontiac woman missing for more than 4 months

article

A homeless Pontiac woman hasn't been seen or heard from in more than four months.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Paris Angel Marve, 32, was last seen July 21 and did not contact her family for Thanksgiving. Her family reported her as missing on Sept. 10.

Her family said she is bipolar, has a history of paranoid schizophrenia, and is likely without her prescribed medication. She also has a history of substance abuse and has lived in several in-patient treatment centers.

Detectives said they have followed leads to Detroit and Pontiac, but none of them have led to Marve.

Marve is 5 feet, 4 inches, weighs approximately 170 pounds, has brown eyes, and black hair. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, light-colored blue jeans, and black Adidas shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4950.