Destined for Greatness -- Denby High alum helps young women from Detroit school succeed

Two Denby High School grads have bright futures thanks to a mentoring program run by an alum.

Valedictorian Yesmine Al-Ahmar and salutatorian Percia Clayton both participated in the Destined for Greatness program.

"When I was in 9th grade, I always told myself that I would do this, said it as a joke. Now I’m actually doing it, it feels amazing," Al-Ahmar said.

Al-Ahmar said the program helped her stay true to her goals and herself while meeting good people.

Denby principal Tanisha Manningham said she sees a circle of support from one graduate to the next.

"Making sure that the young ladies do feel empowered, that they are confident, instilling values in them, that they can go on to do great things," she said.

Shadora Ford runs the program that helps not only young women at the Detroit school but their families as well.

"In order to help a girl, you must first help heal her household, so we started providing resources that helps from 0-99, whether it's the mother, the grandmother, the child, even down to the dog or the cat. We also provide food and resources," Ford said.

Yesmine Al-Ahmar and Shadora Ford

Ford is holding an open house from 2-7 p.m. Saturday at 6011 Norcross St. in Detroit to celebrate the girls who will be attending Oakland University in the fall.

Advertisement

"We will be showering them with gifts. We’re asking people from the community to come out," she said. "Words can never express how proud I am to see them going off to college."