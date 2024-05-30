Detained Wayne State protesters released after police dismantle encampment

Excitement was in the air after protesters who were detained Thursday morning on Wayne State University's campus were freed later in the evening.

People waited outside the Detroit Detention Center for hours, chanting and hoping for the protesters' release, which took place around 5 p.m.

At least 12 people were taken into custody Thursday after police in riot gear dismantled the WSU encampment on campus, according to the university.

Officers could be seen removing protesters from the encampment and breaking down tents. The encampment was set up last week amid the violence in Gaza.

Students have been demanding divestment from weapons manufacturing companies supplying Israel, a full disclosure of investments, and ceasing delegation trips to Israel.

"I call on all people who love freedom to call on Wayne State University to stop sending its riot police to harass students, and instead – do the right thing," said Fatina Abdravboh, one of the detained and released protesters. "The energy here today is incredible."

"I am still shook. I'm going to be honest with you – I'm still shocked," said Lana, a student who also was detained and released. "It was an abrupt order for dispersal. It was violent, it was brutal, it was an unnecessary response. They pushed me to the ground. They took other board members, organizers, they snatch them, they grabbed their hijab off."

Wayne State said police gave numerous warnings before moving in to tear down tents and barricades.

The removal of the protesters comes days after the Detroit university shifted to remote operations, citing an "ongoing public safety issue."

"The Board of Governors, back when I was a student, would never have done," said Russ, an alumni who supports the students protesting.

Wayne State University President Kimberly Andrews Espy released a statement that read, in part, "When actions violate the law, threaten health and safety, or impair the ability of our campus community to conduct the work of the university… we must act."

Espy also said the encamoment "presented legal, health and safety, and operational challenges for our community."

Students are still looking to meet with administration on their own terms. The university says it has offered to do so; students say otherwise.

"We're not stepping over boundaries. We're simply asking to be properly represented," Lana said.

These protesters say their fight will continue.

WSU president's full statement:

"The encampment at Wayne State University was removed this morning. After ongoing consultation with the Board of Governors, university leadership, and leaders in the community – and after many good-faith efforts to reach a different conclusion – this was the right time to take this necessary step.

"Starting at approximately 5:30 a.m., officers from the Wayne State University Police Department made repeated amplified announcements to allow everyone time to gather their belongings and leave. Many people left. Final cleanup of the area is ongoing, and campus operations will remain remote for today. We will announce tomorrow’s operations later today.

"At Wayne State, we live by an unwavering set of values – including collaboration, integrity, diversity and inclusion – as well as a commitment to safety, security and equity for our entire campus community. As president, I have a responsibility to uphold these values for all to live, learn and work.

"Since the encampment was established on May 23, it presented legal, health and safety, and operational challenges for our community. University leadership repeatedly engaged with occupants of the encampment; descriptions of our actions and videos of these interactions are archived publicly here.

"In each conversation, we reiterated that the occupants were trespassing on university property, and we asked that the encampment be removed. No individual or group is permitted to claim campus property for their own use and deny others access to that property.

"The encampment created multiple legal, health, and safety challenges that disrupted our operations and required us to shift to remote operations this week. The encampment also created an environment of exclusion – one in which some members of our campus community felt unwelcome and unable to fully participate in campus life.

"Wayne State University has a proud history of supporting freedom of speech, religion, and the right to peacefully protest, while respecting the voices of our students, faculty, staff, and community. When actions violate the law, threaten health and safety, or impair the ability of our campus community to conduct the work of the university, however, we must act.

"Meanwhile, we remain more committed than ever to our mission of creating and advancing knowledge, preparing a diverse student body to thrive, and positively impacting local and global communities.

"Thank you for your continued support of Wayne State’s mission and values."