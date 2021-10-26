Detroit 14-year-old in critical condition after suffering gunshot wound to head

A teenage boy is in critical condition at a hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the head early Tuesday morning.

Detectives investigating the shooting were at a home in the 18600 block of Stahelin Avenue, in the area of Seven Mile Road and Southfield on the west side of Detroit.

According to police, a 14-year-old was staying at a friend's house when someone opened fire on the home, striking the boy.

A total of 13 shots were fired into the house around 1:30 a.m.

Two other kids were also staying in the same bedroom as the victim during the shooting, but no one else was hurt.

Police don't believe the shooting was random but don't believe the teen was the intended target either.

They're hoping green light cameras nearby will help identify the shooter and vehicle involved.