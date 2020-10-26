Detroit 2-year-old girl attacked by unknown dog that entered home, hurt when dad shoots dog

Authorities are investigating a shooting after a child was bitten by an unknown dog Monday on Detroit's east side.

The dog was shot dead after a 2-year-old girl was bitten at a home just after 10 a.m. in the 10700 block of Wayburn, which is near Whittier Ave and I-94. The girl was also hurt in the shooting.

Detroit police say the child was bitten and that the father got a gun and shot the dog. Police say the bullet went through the dog and that the girl was shot in the wrist.

The Detroit Fire Deputy Commissioner Dave Fornell said that the father then took the child to the fire station nearby, where she was then transported to the hospital.

We're told the child is in stable condition right now.

Police say the dog was not the family's dog and that no other dogs were in the house at the time of the attack.

We're also told that Child Protective Services is investigating.