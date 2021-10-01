Detroit Animal Care keeps 'no-kill shelter' status despite recent overcrowding

article

Detroit Animal Care has retained its status as a "no-kill shelter."

"A ‘no kill’ community is one in which all healthy and treatable animals are able to be saved thanks to a variety of factors, including proper medical treatment, placing them into adoption or into foster homes, and working with our partners," said Detroit Animal Care Director Mark Kumpf. "This is about everyone coming together for the good of the animals so we can be successful with animal placement across the city."

The shelter also had a 93% live release rate in September, up from 2020's 90% rate.

According to the shelter, it is more difficult for municipal shelters to keep the "no-kill" status because animals cannot be turned away. Many animals brought to Detroit Animal Control have been abused, are malnourished, or require medical care.

Detroit Animal Care has partnerships with other rescues and shelters across Michigan. When the shelter gets crowded or needs help providing care to animals, they can be transferred to partners.

Last week several of those partners, including Bark Nation, Friends for Animal of Metro Detroit, Livingston County Animal Control, the Michigan Humane Society, and NBS Animal Rescue took dogs from DAC because the shelter was severely overcrowded.

"We truly appreciate these partners who are always willing to be there when we need them. It shows that when we all come together for the sake of the animals, good things happen," Kumpf said.

DAC also waived all adoption fees for the end of September to help get more animals into homes and out of the packed shelter.

"The Detroit Animal Care team is dedicated to do what it can do to keep our community safe and vibrant and that includes our animals," said Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair. "I am thankful that the positive improvements under Mark’s leadership the past two years has contributed to the department’s ongoing success."