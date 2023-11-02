Detroit announces new housing project aimed at helping homeless veterans

America is working to solve its homeless veteran problem, from 2020 to 2022 the number of homeless vets dropped about 11 percent, which amounts to about 4,000 people finding a permanent place to live.

That leaves a staggering 33,000 still without a house.

"it’s not just Detroit the veterans all over the nation it’s unbelievable how many homeless there are," said veteran David Chapman, from Detroit.

Detroit is getting ready to open 50 units to help house veterans, affordably.

"The homeless veterans who live by the railroad track, that’s where our heart is," said Valerie Weatherly, who works on the team developing the new housing. "Homeless veterans who live under the bridges, they don't deserve that. We wanted to do something that was going to make their quality of life much better."

Half of the units in The Benjamin O. Davis Veterans Village will be used as permanent supportive housing for people experiencing chronic homelessness, with a specific focus on veterans. The other 25 units will be for residents with disabilities.

The project costs about $16 million.

The idea is not just to house people but provide the important on the ground support services they need so they can remain in a home.

"When they come home they need to have a place," said Detroit Deputy Mayor Todd Bettison. This project right here, not only will it be beautiful housing, it will have the wrap around services that go along with it."

No resident will pay more than 30 percent of their monthly income on rent that’s because vouchers from the Michigan State Housing Development Authority and the Detroit Housing Commission will help with that.

"We wanted them to have hope," Weatherly said. "We wanted them to know there’s a vision, others really care."

It’s amazing how big ideas can start so small.

Soon 50 one-bedroom apartments will service veterans and people with disabilities. The hope is to have full occupancy by 2025.

