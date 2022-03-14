Detroit Archbishop Vigneron announces he has tested positive for Covid-19

Detroit Archbishop Allen Vigneron announced he's tested positive for COVID-19 in a statement in Twitter Monday night.

Vigneron says he's fully vaccinated and boosted and said his symptoms appear to be mild, right now.



The 73-year-old native of Mount Clemens was appointed by Pope Benedict in 2009, and replaced now-Cardinal Adam Maida in the role.



He says he's praying for all those affected by the virus -- and for local healthcare workers.

"I would like to take this opportunity to offer my prayers for members of our community who have been affected by this virus – particularly those who have died, suffered serious illness, or lost loved ones," he tweeted. "I pray also for healthcare workers who continue to tirelessly offer their compassionate service and healing to those who need it. We entrust them and our entire Archdiocese into the loving care of Our Lady of Lourdes, patroness of the sick."

