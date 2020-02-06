Detroit artist records for Jay-Z's TIDAL all while beating cervical cancer

article

An inspiring Detroit area artist won a contract and recorded with Jay-Z's music streaming service -- all while beating cervical cancer.

Raye Williams got some of the worst news or her life on the same day she got some of the best news of her life. The Detroit area artist learned she was among five people to win a recording contract with Jay-Z's TIDAL music streaming service on the same day she was diagnosed with stage 2 cervical cancer.

Not only that - she also appears in a docuseries.

"TIDAL Unplugged is a brand new pilot program where the kickoff city was in Detroit. They are giving funding, resources, mentoring for five of us artists," she says in the show.

Raye underwent radiation treatment and surgery -- all while going to photo shoots and hitting the recording studio.

"I'm so appreciative that I had that whole process to help get me through this medical experience," she said.

As she works hard at her new gig, Raye is in remission. But she wants to tell women to get themselves checked out regularly by visiting a doctor -- this didn't just pop up, it happened over time.

"My experience really shouldn't be in vain and I thought it was bigger than a Facebook post. So while I have eyes on me and this visibility, I just want to be as transparent as possible and hopefully motivate a few women to make that call and set up that appointment," she said.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, about 12,000 women in the U.S. are diagnosed with cervical cancer each year. It occurs most often in women over the age of 30 and frequent screening can help with early detection.