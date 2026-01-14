Detroit Auto Show: Be aware of parking scams, say authorities

The Brief The Detroit Auto Show is in full swing starting this weekend, opening to the public. Officials are warning those heading downtown to watch for scams. Fans should use parking apps, look for signage and demand receipts while never leaving your keys.



Tens of thousands are expected at the Detroit Auto Show throughout the weekend — and that could mean parking woes throughout downtown.

The backstory:

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is also putting out a warning of potential parking scams downtown with high prices — and even parking lots they don't even own.

She’s asking the public to do their best to reserve parking in advance through apps like "Spot Hero."

Other pieces of advice — always ask for a receipt, and she says never leave your keys with an "attendant."

A parking garage is connected to Huntington Place as well as several garages up Jefferson — they are legitimate, but you'll have a bit of a walk in front of you.

Detroit police say they're cracking down on anyone trying to take advantage of this big influx of people coming to the show.

Assistant chief Franklin Hayes weighed in on the parking situation:

"In the City of Detroit, no one will ever charge you cash to park on a public street," he said. "There are signage requirements at each licensed parking lot. Look for the signage, as well as they should have a button. Do not park in any of these alleys and if somebody charges to do that, actually call the police.

"We will come out and arrest that individual, as that is a crime."

Hayes also says to pack your patience and do not create your own parking spaces.

Officers will be out — with those that you can see — and those you can't. Police will be out in force with uniformed and plainclothes officers at, and around the auto show.

The Source: Information for this report is from Detroit police and Attorney General Dana Nessel.



