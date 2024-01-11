Detroit Auto Show returning to January time slot in 2025

The Detroit auto show is moving back to its original time in January, only a few years after it had been rescheduled to take place in the late summer.

Sources told FOX 2 the North American International Auto Show would resume operating at the beginning of the year, starting in 2025.

Organizers said the shift back to its original time during the early part of the year is better for the city and better for business.

The massive car show and a flagship event for the Motor City was moved from the beginning of the year to September in 2020. However, the pandemic led to the annual show being canceled twice before it returned in 2022.

The summer show featured less of an emphasis on vehicles inside Huntington Place by incorporating more activities outside.

The summer date for the car show this year will be its last to take place before moving back to the winter.

The 2023 auto show generated an estimated $1 billion in economic impact for the city.

