Detroit Auto Show - ticket prices for public, industry tech day, and charity preview

There are three ticket categories to be aware of for prospective Detroit Auto Show visitors when the big event coming up.

The ticket pricing varies based on when people want to go: the Charity Preview, Industry Tech Day, and the public viewing. The public viewing also has different prices for adults, seniors, and children.

Tickets can be purchased ahead of time by going here or at the door at the Huntington Place concourse. Both cash and credit cards are accepted.

Auto Show tickets - Public viewing

The public viewing window for the Detroit auto show is from Saturday Sept. 17 to Sunday Sept. 25. Each day goes from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. except on the final day when the show shuts down at 7 p.m.

Pricing includes:

Adults - $20 per person

Senior - $12 per person

Children - $10 (2 years and younger are free)

Family Pass - $50 (2 adults, 3 children)

There are also group ticket options at a discount. Groups of 30 or more will be charged a rate of $12 a ticket. Group orders must be received before September 11. Pick-up for the tickets is at the Detroit Auto Show Ticket Office outside the Hall B entrance.

Industry Tech Day Tickets

A new facet of the Detroit Auto Show, Industry Tech Day is part viewing and part networking and will feature new exhibits with the latest technology being used in the industry. That includes startups, mobility innovation, and electric vehicles.

The two-day program Is Sept. 14-15 with Day One going from 1 to 9 p.m. and Day two from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Pricing is $75 per person. Children under 12 will not be allowed.

Charity Preview tickets

The unofficial kick-off of the auto show is done with a black tie event at Huntington Place. It will be both indoors and outdoors for the first time ever. Entertainment will also be ongoing at multiple stages.

Proceeds for the event go to charities that benefit children.

The preview is Sept. 16 with the ribbon cutting at 5 p.m. and the opening of the floor at 6 p.m.

All tickets are $400 per person or $700 for a pair.