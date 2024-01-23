Detroit block freezes over: 'No cars are safe'

A water main break on Detroit's west side has turned Gilchrist Street into a slushy mess.

After several cars got stuck, many opted to driving on their lawns. Even fire trucks, salt trucks, and tow trucks responding to the area have gotten stuck.

"I’ve been watching cars get stuck for the last three days. I think I’ve counted about 25 cars," said Michael Lynch, a resident on Gilchrist. "No cars are safe on this block."

Snow mixed with rain, coupled with low temperatures, has turned the wet roads icy – adding to the ongoing issue.

Lynch has been documenting the disaster on his Instagram stories. However, he and his girlfriend, Larita Hooks, are happy to see crews finally trying to clear the road.

Previously, "a truck’s worth" of salt was dumped on their street, "and that didn’t even work," Hooks said.

Heavy duty machinery has now been called in to clear the ice, but progress is slow.

"I didn’t realize how high that mountain would be when they started removing the ice – but it looks really, really bad," said Minner Latham, another resident.

Crews are still working to clear the area.

In the meantime, "just be safe coming down Gilchrist," Hooks said.