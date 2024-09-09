article

Authorities are now offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the individual responsible for the death of a young man at an illegal block party in Detroit this summer.

Detroit Police and the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms announced the joint reward Monday as they continue their investigation into the party, which was an unsanctioned gathering that led to one of the worst mass shootings in Michigan history.

Nineteen people were struck by gunfire and two died following the July 7 shooting.

Police previously said rival gang violence was behind the shooting. On Monday, Detroit Police Chief James White said preliminary information from the night suggests some of the gunfire was "celebratory."

"Someone knows what happened, and they have information that could help us bring some degree of closure to this family," White said. "It certainly won't be enough to eliminate the pain, but we're looking to bring closure."

Alongside White were the parents of Jordan Thornhill, who died from his injuries on the night of the shooting.

"I'm still stuck on July 6. I cry every day. It pains me," his dad said. "My son had a birthday on Aug. 26. We just celebrated our birthday on Saturday. He's not here to celebrate with us. Speak up."

While there have been arrests in connection to the evening, no suspect is in custody for the shooting.

Following the violence over the Fourth of July weekend, police rolled out new enforcement around block parties in the city, including prioritizing emergency calls about loud gatherings and crowds.