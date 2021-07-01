Detroit bomb squad confiscates 500 pounds of fireworks being sold out of U-Haul van

article

The Detroit police bomb squad confiscated about 500 pounds of fireworks a man was selling out of a U-Haul van Thursday afternoon.

Police said a man was selling the fireworks in the area of 8 Mile Road and Fleming Street. The seized fireworks are worth about $25,000.

The man was ticketed, police said.