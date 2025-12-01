Detroit break-in suspects destroy Ring cameras after being spotted

Detroit police is seeking information about two breaking and entering suspects caught on camera Wednesday.

The backstory:

Investigators say the two men destroyed a pair of outdoor Ring cameras mounted on a house in the 4100 block of Devonshire at 4:10 p.m. Nov. 26.

Police say the suspects then broke into the home through the back door. Once inside, the men damaged property and fled.

Detectives believe the same two suspects attempted to break into the same location the following day, but were unsuccessful.

If anyone recognizes these suspects or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department’s 5th Precinct at 313-596-5540, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up, or DetroitRewards.TV.

Breaking and entering suspects from Devonshire Street, courtesy of Detroit police.