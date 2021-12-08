Detroit Bus Driver stabbed Wednesday morning, suspect arrested

article

A Detroit bus driver is being treated in the hospital after being stabbed by a rider on the bus early Wednesday morning, Detroit Police said.

According to Detroit Police, the call came in around 5:45 Wednesday morning at Grand River and Trinity on the city's northwest side. Police said the driver was stabbed by someone on the bus.

The suspect was arrested at the scene. The driver was taken to the hospital and is currently listed in temporary serious condition.

Detroit Police told FOX 2 they don't believe they knew each other.