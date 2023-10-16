Detroit casino workers prepared to strike as Monday night deadline nears

Workers at Detroit's three casinos are prepared to strike if a contract agreement is not reached Monday.

The deadline for a new contract is 11:59 p.m. The majority of the union members are in support of the strike, with 99% of the union members voting to authorize a strike.

The roughly 3,700 union members at Motor City Casino, Hollywood Casino at Greektown, and MGM Grand, say they want better pay, improved health care benefits, better retirement benefits, and job security as new technology arrives.

The union says since pandemic $2.27 billion in revenue since the pandemic, money its members allegedly haven't seen.

Negotiations have been ongoing and are expected to resume ahead of the deadline.

