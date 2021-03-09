Detroit casinos report revenue losses as venues operate under COVID-19 restrictions

Detroit casinos saw a big dip in gaming revenues in February 2021 compared to last year as they operate at reduced capacities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The MGM Grand’s gaming revenue last month was $34.43 million, a 34.6% drop from last February, while MotorCity reported a 22.9% decrease to $31.24, and Greektown’s revenue was down 27.3 percent to $20.79 million.

Gaming taxes paid to the state were also down compared to the same time last year. The three casinos paid $7 million in gaming taxes last month compared to $9.9 million in February 2020.

Other taxes paid include $10.3 million in wagering taxes and development agreement payments to Detroit, $4,340 in taxes to the state on retail sports betting, and $5,304 in retail sports betting taxes to Detroit.

