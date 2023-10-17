Detroit casinos, union have only a few hours left to reach an agreement before strike

An extended deadline for Detroit casinos and the union to reach a deal is approaching.

Union members' contracts expired at 11:59 p.m. Monday. Originally, workers were slated to walk off the job at that time, but the deadline was moved to noon Tuesday.

If a deal is not reached by the new deadline, union members will take to the picket line for the first time. The union says it has spent around 160 hours at the negotiation table over the past few weeks attempting to reach a deal.

The roughly 3,700 union members at Motor City Casino, Hollywood Casino at Greektown, and MGM Grand, say they want better pay, improved health care benefits, better retirement benefits, and job security as new technology arrives.

The union says that since the pandemic, about $2.27 billion in revenue since the pandemic, money its members allegedly haven't seen.

Initial estimates suggest a strike could cost $738,000 in city and state revenue per day.

