Detroit Catholic Churches can resume Mass on May 19

Detroit Catholic Churches are being advised by the Archdiocese that they are permitted to resume public Mass on Tuesday, May 19, provided they follow several conditions.

In a statement from Archbishop Allen H. Vigneron, Catholic Churches are able to resume public Mass, at the discretion of the pastor, on May 19. Additionally, all churches will resume on Friday, May 29.

Regardless if they choose to start to start on May 19 or wait, they will have to follow these conditions:

Face-coverings/masks must be worn in and around the church

Church facilities must be cleaned and sanitized using proper techniques before or after Masses.

Physical distancing is practiced in and on church property

Churches may not exceed 25% capacity while still maintaining social distancing Depending on church layout, this may be less than 25% Additional location on church property can be used for overflow but also cannot exceed 25% capacity

Depending on church layout, this may be less than 25%

Additional location on church property can be used for overflow but also cannot exceed 25% capacity

Funerals, weddings, and baptisms no longer require permission and may resume under the same conditions

All non-church related gatherings still cannot continue Pastors have discretion to hold these if attendees observe strict health and safety guidelines and they don't exceed 10 people at a time

Pastors have discretion to hold these if attendees observe strict health and safety guidelines and they don't exceed 10 people at a time

Holy Communion is still allowed to be distributed but churches will need to adjust the approach to the altar. Those in line for Communion should maintain a six-foot distance between people around them, including those in pews.

Additionally, collection baskets will not be passed around but collection points will be set up for offerings and holy water and baptismal fonts should be empty.

"The Mass you may attend in the weeks ahead will look and feel quite different from the Mass you remember from two months ago. It will be imperative for all of us – pastors, parish staff, volunteers, and all the faithful – to work together during these times. The pandemic is not over and safety precautions must be followed in order to promote the continued health and safety of everyone in our community," Archbishop Vigneron said.

Read more about the Archdiocese plans and guidance here.