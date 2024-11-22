Detroit Christmas tree lighting: tens of thousands expected downtown on Friday

Thousands are expected to pack into Campus Martius Park Friday evening for the unofficial start to the holidays in downtown Detroit for the 21st annual Detroit Tree Lighting, and it will go on from 7 to 9 p.m.

The Downtown Detroit Partnership (DDP) is hosting the lighting ceremony, where people are invited to enjoy a show from the MGM Grand Detroit Main Stage or throughout the area with big screens stationed in Campus Martius Park and Cadillac Square.

Many live shows are scheduled for the tree lighting including:

Vocalist Alex Sampson from Canada

Memphis-based powerhouse band Southern Avenue

Detroit's "Queen of the Blues" Thornetta Davis

The Rink will be headlined by Canadian skating sensation Elladj Baldé

Figure Skating duo Linzy Fitzpatrick and Keyton Bearinger

There will be other performances at the tree lighting, like the Next Generation Funk Brothers, The Pointe Singers from Grosse Pointe South High School, and The Grinch from Dr. Suess’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical will make an appearance.

Safety is a priority, as at least 50,000 people are expected to flock downtown. Attendees of the annual event will be required to go through metal detectors when entering Campus Martius Park. Police will be looking for weapons, which are not allowed inside the event.

Items not allowed at Detroit Tree Lighting

Weapons / firearms / knives / bats / clubs

Mace / pepper spray

Laser pointers / any similar devices

Fireworks / smoke bombs

Audio / visual recording devices (go-pro, etc.)

Missile-like objects that can be thrown

Backpacks / hard-sided bags

Aerosol cans / liquids over 4 ounces

Illegal substances

Any form of marijuana

Pets

Drones

Skateboards / hoverboards

Whistles / horns

Banners / flags / offensive signs

Frisbees / beach balls / balloons

Chairs

Poles / selfie sticks / monopods / tripods

Professional / commercial cameras

Cameras with detachable lenses / lenses longer than four inches

Outside food / beverage

Clothing / garments displaying explicit, profane or derogatory characterization

Any / other items deemed to be dangerous by park security and facility management

Any item determined by the venue

Unsupervised teenagers are a concern for police, and they are hoping the rule that they are supervised prevents any issues that could arise.

Additionally, all minors must be with a guardian.