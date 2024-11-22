Detroit Christmas tree lighting: tens of thousands expected downtown on Friday
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Thousands are expected to pack into Campus Martius Park Friday evening for the unofficial start to the holidays in downtown Detroit for the 21st annual Detroit Tree Lighting, and it will go on from 7 to 9 p.m.
The Downtown Detroit Partnership (DDP) is hosting the lighting ceremony, where people are invited to enjoy a show from the MGM Grand Detroit Main Stage or throughout the area with big screens stationed in Campus Martius Park and Cadillac Square.
Many live shows are scheduled for the tree lighting including:
- Vocalist Alex Sampson from Canada
- Memphis-based powerhouse band Southern Avenue
- Detroit's "Queen of the Blues" Thornetta Davis
- The Rink will be headlined by Canadian skating sensation Elladj Baldé
- Figure Skating duo Linzy Fitzpatrick and Keyton Bearinger
There will be other performances at the tree lighting, like the Next Generation Funk Brothers, The Pointe Singers from Grosse Pointe South High School, and The Grinch from Dr. Suess’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical will make an appearance.
Safety is a priority, as at least 50,000 people are expected to flock downtown. Attendees of the annual event will be required to go through metal detectors when entering Campus Martius Park. Police will be looking for weapons, which are not allowed inside the event.
Items not allowed at Detroit Tree Lighting
- Weapons / firearms / knives / bats / clubs
- Mace / pepper spray
- Laser pointers / any similar devices
- Fireworks / smoke bombs
- Audio / visual recording devices (go-pro, etc.)
- Missile-like objects that can be thrown
- Backpacks / hard-sided bags
- Aerosol cans / liquids over 4 ounces
- Illegal substances
- Any form of marijuana
- Pets
- Drones
- Skateboards / hoverboards
- Whistles / horns
- Banners / flags / offensive signs
- Frisbees / beach balls / balloons
- Chairs
- Poles / selfie sticks / monopods / tripods
- Professional / commercial cameras
- Cameras with detachable lenses / lenses longer than four inches
- Outside food / beverage
- Clothing / garments displaying explicit, profane or derogatory characterization
- Any / other items deemed to be dangerous by park security and facility management
- Any item determined by the venue
Unsupervised teenagers are a concern for police, and they are hoping the rule that they are supervised prevents any issues that could arise.
Additionally, all minors must be with a guardian.