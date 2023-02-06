Detroit church needs help replacing broken furnaces

Over the weekend, Greater Dequindre Church Ministries in Detroit couldn't even stream services because it was too cold inside.

"It was freezing. The temperature in here was 37," said Dr. Rev. Robert Bullard Jr.

Both furnaces in the church failed, and replacing them is expensive.

"The furnace, I was told each unit is $11,000," Robert said.

So, the church that has helped others with food and clothing giveaways and more is asking for help.

"That's what we're here for - to help the young, the old, and middle-aged, whatever we can do - we're reaching out for them," said Mary Bullard, with Greater Dequindre.

Mary said she hopes the community sees their story and can pitch in.

"Maybe there's someone who could use us as a tax write-off and do this for us. It would be a blessing to them, as well as us," she said.

In the meantime, services will continue, just not in the main sanctuary.

"This is God's house. I'm just his servant, and the services must go on," Robert said. "We want to have a beautiful edifice for the saints, services for the weddings, the homegoing services, funerals."