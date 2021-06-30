article

The Detroit City Council has approved a plan on how the city will use $826 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding.

The council approval came Tuesday by a 6-2 vote.

Mayor Mike Duggan’s office has said $400 million is designated for COVID-19 relief funding to restore the city’s budget with the remaining $426 million going toward community investments like job-creation programs, block club grants, home repairs and blight remediation.

The funding is part of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus pandemic relief package.

Detroit already has received $413 million, with the second $413 million expected by May 2022. The funding must be spent by December 2024, according to the city.

More than 63 community meetings were held and a survey of possible uses for the funding was completed by 584 Detroit residents.