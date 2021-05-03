Detroit city councilman Gabe Leland pleads guilty, says he accepted cash when he knew it was wrong

article

Gabe Leland, a Detroit city councilman who had been charged in connection with a corruption investigation earlier this month, pleaded guilty.

Leland pleaded guilty to one count of common law offenses. His plea includes the conditions that he won't face jail time and federal charges against him will be dropped with prejudice.

The plea also requires him to resign from city council, which he has done.

Leland said he accepted a cash contribution even though he knew it was wrong.

He will be sentenced on June 7.