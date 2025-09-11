Detroit City FC staffer, Illinois man accused of making bomb and shooting threats toward businesses
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (FOX 2) - A Detroit City Football Club staffer and another man are accused of making bomb threats and shooting threats directed at Illinois businesses.
Jarrett Maki, who is the DCFC sports information director, and Austin Blair, both 25, are each charged with 11 counts of making a terror threat.
The backstory:
According to East Alton police, an investigation started in July after businesses in Illinois received phone calls from people making bomb and active shooter threats.
Austin Blair
Police said their investigation led them to the two men. Blair was arrested at a home in East Alton on Sept. 3. Maki was taken into custody Sept. 6 at World-Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill.
Blair was released after a hearing. Maki, who is from Detroit, remains in custody at the Madison County Jail,
What they're saying:
DCFC co-owner Alex Wright addressed Maki's arrest in a statement:
"Jarrett is currently suspended from all club activities and Detroit City FC will not comment further on an ongoing legal matter at this time."
What's next:
Blair is due in court Sept. 29 for a preliminary examination, while Maki's exam is scheduled for Oct. 3.
The Source: This information is from the East Alton Police Department.