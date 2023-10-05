Detroit clergy leaders, police come together for Faith & Blue Weekend

For the fourth year, Detroit police will team up with local faith leaders for the National Faith and Blue Weekend.

It starts this Friday at The Corner Ballpark in Corktown and it serves as an opportunity for DPD to improve relationships in the community with faith-based intervention.

Time and again we see Detroit police in our neighborhoods during times of hopelessness and traumatic moments. But where police may struggle to build bridges, religious leaders are there to be the foundation.

"It’s a collaborative effort of our chief," said Yolanda Stinson, DPD. "To help build bridges and break biases, to bring the community together with law enforcement, so that they don’t just see us during times of tragedy. They see us during times of helping build the community."

This weekend will hit a bit personally for Stinson, the deputy chief chaplain. Detroit is one of more than 650 host communities for the Faith and Blue Weekend — an event that highlights the partnership between faith leaders of all denominations and law enforcement.

Stinson worked the first event back in 2019.

"To do a drive-up prayer event where cars were able to drive up and let us pray for them," she said. "Just that opportunity to be visible, and then to have them come back so then we can give them detail. It warmed our hearts, because now we're in the community, and we’re right here. We're not arresting anybody as they mostly see officers do. We’re here as clergy loving on you with the police, to let you see they actually care as well."

"With the Faith and Blue weekend, it’s just an honor to come together to bridge that gap," said Kyra Joy Hope, DPD deputy chief. "To see all of our leaders from different perspectives, different areas and communities to say, ‘Hey, we’re standing in solidarity.’"

Detroit police credit their community presence with helping cut down on violent crime. We may see them walking the neighborhoods with residents - but the department says their work is far from finished.

"We are doing something brand new, and we’re doing it together to build a better Detroit, to build a 'One Detroit,'" Stinson said.

FOX 2: "What’s behind that smile on your face?"

"Hope and faith. Faith and Blue but together, we’re going to do it together," she said.

The local Faith and Blue opening ceremony is Friday at noon at the Corner Ballpark. For more information LOOK HERE.