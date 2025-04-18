Detroit cold case: Man accused of murdering woman reported missing in 2020

article

Nearly five years after a woman disappeared, a Detroit man has been charged with killing her.

Keyvonte Deshawn Clark, 31, was charged this week with first-degree murder, mutilation of a dead body, felon in possession of a firearm, and felony firearm in connection with the 2020 murder of Jessica Bedford.

The backstory:

Bedford, 34, was reported missing by her mother on May 30, 2020.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, that same year Clark allegedly shot and killed Bedford at a home in the 12000 block of Cloverlawn Street in Detroit. He allegedly moved her body to another location, and it has not been recovered.

A Michigan State Police investigation led to Bedford's arrest on Wednesday.

"We thank the Michigan State Police Department for their tireless work to bring defendant Clark to justice," said Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Clark was denied bond. He is due back in court next week for a probable cause conference.

The felon in possession charge was added because Clark has a criminal record.

According to court records, he has previously served probation sentences for reckless driving causing serious impairment of a bodily function and using a computer to commit a crime.