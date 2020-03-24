Detroit community leader Marlowe Stoudamire dies from coronavirus

Detroit community leader and business strategist Marlowe Stoudamire died from COVID-19 Tuesday according to Henry Ford Health Systems.

Stoudamire, 43, is being remembered as a dedicated husband to his wife Valencia, and father of two young children.

Marlowe Stoudamire. Source: marlowestoudamire.com

The Cass Tech High School alum was owner of social capital firm, Butterfly Effect Detroit with clients around the world, according to his website. He was a self-described “serial, social entrepreneur,” and founder of the integrated marketing and social impact firm, 2050 Partners, Inc., helping people, organizations and cities stay relevant and connected, according to a Henry Ford Health Systems release.

He is a former community and diversity manager for Henry Ford Health Systems.

“An amazing man, husband, friend and one of the best dads that I have ever met lost his life to COVID-19 today,” said Stoudamire’s mentor and close friend, Bob Riney, CEO of Henry Ford Health System. “Marlowe was a devoted Detroit advocate who would light up any room with his ideas and strategic thinking. He was tireless in his love and care for others. My wife and I are heartbroken for this devastating loss. We will continue the fight of this terrible pandemic in his honor.”



Stoudamire later moved into the role of project director of international business strategy at Henry Ford Health System with projects in China, India and Saudi Arabia.

Stoudamire was also very involved in his fraternity, Omega Psi Phi, graduating with a B.A. in business from Wayne State University and a MSA in International Administration from Central Michigan University.

Prior to launching his business, he served as Chief of Staff at the Skillman Foundation. More recently, he led the Detroit Historical Society’s award-winning and ground-breaking Detroit 67: Looking Back to MOVE FORWARD project, receiving the 2018 IMLS National Medal - the nation's highest award bestowed to museums and libraries.

