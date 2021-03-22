Detroit company’s program helps others start own apparel businesses

The Stahl Family Small Business Fund Scholarship Program is helping entrepreneurs kickstart their own businesses.

Joseph and Jocelyn Kabacinski won an A2Z heat press from the program, which they used for their apparel business, 13 Flat.

Joseph and Jocelyn Kabacinski

Joseph is in the military but will be retiring soon. He used to bull ridge in the rodeo circuit and Jocelyn used to ride and barrel race.

So, the pair started their clothing company that is described as "rural lifestyle with a mixture of western flare."

They use the press they got from the program.

Stahl is giving away more of these presses. The deadline for this quarter’s scholarships is March 31. Click here to apply.

