Detroit councilman Andre Spivey pleads guilty in in bribery charge involving towing contracts

Detroit City Councilman Andre Spivey has pleaded guilty to accepting more than $35,000 to influence towing contracts, two months after he was indicted on the charge.

Spivey, 47, entered his guilty plea to conspiracy to commit bribery on Tuesday and will leave City Council. Spivey could get up to five years in prison after admitting to the bribe.

According to the federal indictment obtained by FOX 2, Spivey and another public official (identified in records as ‘Public Official A’) accepted the bribe payments between 2016 and 2020. Spivey admitted to meeting with an undercover agent and confidential source at the Side Street Diner in Grosse Pointe and accepting $1,000 in cash from the undercover agent and another $1,000 from the source.

The payments were made to Spivey in exchange for his assistance with a proposed towing ordinance that was pending before the City Council.

The indictment stated that, on Oct. 26, 2018, Spivey took the bribes with the intent of being influenced and rewarded in connection to upcoming votes on the Detroit City Council and in subcommittees of the council concerning an industry that was under review by the council.

In another exchange, the Public Official A received $12,000 in cash from the source and agent to give to Spivey for his help with the towing issues.

The indictment also stated that in each of the years of the alleged conspiracy, Detroit received $10,000 in federal assistance.

Spivey is expected to be sentenced to 3 to 4 years in prison and fined up to $250,000 for the crime. He's set to be sentenced on Jan. 19 and is expected to resign from the office of City Council as a result of his plea.

Spivey is the first case charged as part of the government's investigation known as "Operation Northern Hook" to investigate corruption within government and the police department of the city of Detroit as it relates to the towing industry.