Detroit Councilman Andre Spivey to be indicted on bribery charge, denies wrongdoing

Detroit City Councilman Andre Spivey has been told he will be indicted in federal court on Tuesday over allegations that he accepted a bribe, according to his attorney who denies that Spivey did anything wrong.

Attorney Elliott Hall confirmed to FOX 2 that his attorney has been cooperating with the United States Attorney's Office for 15 months to try to resolve allegations of bribery.

According to Hall, Spivey will be indicted for accepting a bribe as a public official. His client maintains he did nothing wrong.

Hall told FOX 2 that Spivey received money that the federal government "considers to be a bribe" but that Spivey did not accept the money in exchange for a vote or dealings with the city.

Hall said he expects the indictment to come down mid-afternoon on Tuesday.

