The Brief A Detroit city councilmember is demanding her name be reinstated on the 2025 primary ballot Gabriela Santiago-Romero was removed by the Detroit City Clerk over an alleged late fee for a campaign finance violation she claims is an error The city clerk rec



Gabriela Santiago-Romero, the District 6 councilmember in Detroit, is contesting her disqualification from the 2025 primary ballot by the Detroit City Clerk.

She argues the clerk's office disqualified her over a clerical error tied to a $250 late fee for a campaign finance violation.

Big picture view:

Santiago-Romero's campaign is suing the Detroit City Clerk's Office and Janice Winfrey, filing in the third circuit court on Thursday demanding to be reinstated on the August 2025 Primary ballot.

While it's the city clerk that disqualified the councilwoman, Detroit gets its guidance from the Wayne County Clerk, which argues Santiago-Romero failed to pay a $250 fine after she allegedly didn't submit campaign receipts by the deadline.

But according to Santiago-Romero, they did submit the filing on time, placing blame on the county.

Despite attempts to fix the problem, the councilwoman's campaign says the Wayne County Clerk's Office has not responded to emails or phone calls.

"Rather than addressing this clerical error, the county has refused and we're forced to file a lawsuit," said Santiago-Romero during a Friday press conference.

The backstory:

Wednesday was the deadline for all political candidates for office in Detroit to file to run. That included nine people running for mayor and dozens for city council.

Santiago-Romero, who has served District 6 since her first election 2021, told reporters on Friday she felt confident the issue would be resolved.

"When I received my disqualification notice on Monday, I was anxious and scared. On Tuesday I was hopeful. By Wednesday I was confident that we had the facts on our side. And by Thursday, I was mad and focused," she said.

The councilwoman added she wasn't aware of the fee because no notice alerting her campaign was sent out, despite the county being required to email and mail correspondence, according to Santiago-Romero's attorney.

What they're saying:

"What usually happens when you don't file and what's supposed to happen by law, you're supposed to get certified mail from the county. We never got the certified mail," said Charlie Widmaier.

"These small mistakes are very common to a campaign. Whenever this happens, you get an email. When we've had to amend in the last four years, we've always gotten an email. We didn't get an email in this case," he added.

What's next:

Santiago-Romero says she is confident they will prevail in court.

However, if all else fails, she said she will push forward with a "people's campaign" via write-in.