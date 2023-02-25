Detroit couple loses everything in house fire, their daughter 2 days later

A Detroit couple is struggling after losing everything in a house fire.

The fire broke out on Super Bowl Sunday. Mary Page says her daughter Latrese had accidentally left something on the stove.

Their house on E. Outer Drive was completely destroyed. Red Cross put the Page family up in a hotel, and then two days later, the couple lost their daughter.

"I can’t even imagine everything that I lost, but my biggest loss was my child, that was my firstborn, we came here she was sick that day. That’s my biggest loss," said Mary.

49-year-old Latrese suffered from Chiari Malformation— a condition in which brain tissue extends into the spinal canal.

"I think all the pressure of what was going on, she had a lot on her mind, and she suffered a stroke, they did an autopsy, cause of death was natural causes," said Mary.

Mary and Danny are still trying to come to terms with all this tragedy — while fondly remembering their daughter.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the couple get back on their feet. To donate, click HERE.

READ MORE: 28-year-old woman killed after being hit by car while crossing Telegraph