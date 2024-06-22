Detroit dad charged after 6-year-old son shoots himself with unsecured gun

A Detroit father has been charged after his son accidentally shot himself in the thumb with an unsecured gun.

On May 22, 2024, at approximately 4:35 p.m., at a residence in the 3100 block of Ethel Street in Detroit, it is alleged that the child found an unsecured handgun in the home and shot himself in the thumb. Medics arrived on the scene and transported the child to a local hospital for treatment.

Stephen Brown, 34, has been charged with:

Firearms – Safe Storage Violations – Premises Under Individual’s Control – Minor Present and Injured Self or Another

Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Felony Firearm

Brown was arraigned on June 20, 2024, in the 36th District Court. He received a $50,000 personal bond and must not possess any weapons.