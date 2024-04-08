'Detroit Demo Week' engages, teaches Detroiters about demolitions

Have you ever wanted to watch an old abandoned house get torn down?

Well, Monday is the kick-off to another "Detroit Demo Week." The program is captivating, educating and enlightening residents one demolition at a time.

"Demo week was actually born out of our intentionality to make sure we stay transparent with the community," said LaJuan Counts, the director of Detroit's demolition department.

The city's Construction and Demolition Department is tearing down blight to make way for more beauty.

FOX 2 joined workers and residents on Monday as abandoned homes on Elmhurst Street on Detroit’s west side were demolished.

"To see it come down – it’s a good thing, and we can move on with building this community back up," said Alvin Stokes, the president of the 10th Precinct Police/Community Relations Council. "Demolition week is a good thing because the citizens want to see eyesores come down, and this is just the start of things to come."

Several events will be taking place throughout "Detroit Demo Week." Residents are invited to learn about why these demolitions are taking place and how they will benefit the city.

"We do demos everyday it’s just what we do. It could be five, it could be 15 in a day," Counts said. "The focus is we really want the community to come out and see exactly what one looks like."

(Detroit Construction & Demolition Department)

"I’m just happy that we're able to do this job here in the city of Detroit to get rid of some of these abandoned houses," said Lashawn Horton-Duncan, a contractor.