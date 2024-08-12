Detroit doctor accused of touching himself in front of 76-year-old woman

A Detroit man used his title as a physician to gain the trust of a 76-year-old woman. Then, he allegedly forced himself on her, and began touching himself in front of her.

Dr. Stephen Mason, 54, was charged with misdemeanor assault and indecent exposure after the unwanted encounter earlier this month.

Police say Mason met the 76-year-old woman on Facebook Dating. He is 22 years her junior.

The two chatted, and he offered her a ride to a hair appointment. His status as a doctor helped sell the offer to the victim, who agreed.

After the appointment, she let him come to her home in Sterling Heights.

"She goes ‘OK, lets go back to my place, we can hang out a little bit and visit,’" said Sterling Height Police Captain Mario Bastianelli. "Then upon doing so, things went sideways. He went over to her and attempted to kind of force himself on her, started kissing her. She rejected the advances."

When he was turned away, prosecutors say he then began masturbating in front of her.

"Ultimately, he decided to take it upon himself to, in her family room, to start pleasuring himself right in front of her," Bastianelli said.

The elderly victim kicked Mason out, then immediately went to Sterling Heights police.

"I hate to see it happen to any other female out there, so she did the right thing," Bastianelli said. "She brought it forward, and now he will be held accountable for what he’s done."

Stephen Mason

Mason has a valid license as a medical doctor in Michigan. He is listed on Google as practicing in Southfield.

Police say it is possible there are other victims of Mason's unwanted advances.

Mason is currently out on a $1,000 personal bond.

"My warning really is just be careful who you meet on social media," Bastianelli said. "You never know who you’re going to encounter. It definitely could be a wolf in sheep’s clothing."